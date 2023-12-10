Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic as he visits this Dil Chahta Hai location for first time after 23 years. See post

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar got nostalgic as he visited a location in Goa where his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai was filmed. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Farhan posted a picture as he posed at the Chapora Fort. (Also Read | When Ananya Panday wanted to do Dil Chahta Hai girls version with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor) Farhan Akhtar with Shujaat Saudagar in Goa.

Farhan also informed his fans that it was the first time in over two decades that he went to the location. In the photo, Farhan sat on the wall with director Shujaat Saudagar at sunset. Farhan had his back towards the sea as he smiled at Shujaat who rested against a wall. Farhan wore a grey T-shirt, denims, a jacket and shoes. Shujaat was dressed in casuals.

Farhan captioned the post, “First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt-infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical. (black heart emoji).”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Bro wrote one story at the age of 24. Enough to be remembered for generations to come." Another person said, "The only takeaway from this is that Dil Chahta Hai came out 23 years ago and I'm not okay with that reality."

Dil Chahta Hai, released in 2001, was a comedy-drama film written and directed by Farhan. It was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and released under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film focuses on the lives of three college graduate friends. The film stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

The film has gained cult status. It redefined the meaning of friendship, love and relationship. It was a coming-of-age film. Dil Chahta Hai was applauded for its strong storyline, performance and music. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Farhan will be back in the director's chair after almost 11 years with a road trip film Jee Le Zara which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He will also direct Don 3 headlined by Ranveer Singh.

