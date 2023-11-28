Ranbir Kapoor wishes he were friends with dad Rishi Kapoor: ‘Wish I could share more, really have that one regret’

Ranbir Kapoor has said that he regrets not being friends with his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor. India Today reported that Ranbir talked about Rishi at a promotional event for his upcoming film Animal, and added he is glad he now his daughter Raha to love. Ranbir's new film Animal is about the bond between a father and his son. Ranbir plays the son while Anil Kapoor essays the role of his father in the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (Also read| Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film set to become actor's biggest opener) Ranbir Kapoor recalls his younger days and how he wishes he spent moe time with father, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir regrets not sharing more with his father

Ranbir said, at the event, everyone who loses a parent always feels they never spent enough time with them. He added that Rishi Kapoor was busy shooting double and triple shifts when he was growing up. "He was travelling everywhere so there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life. I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with. I respected him but we were never friendly. But I’m glad I have a daughter to love. When God takes away something, he also gives something back," he added.

When Rishi said he ‘sc***** up’ his relationship with Ranbir

A few years before his death in 2020, Rishi had said that he and his wife Neetu Kapoor took it very badly when Ranbir decided to move out of the family home and live with his then-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Rishi had told Mumbai Mirror, “He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve sc***** up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change."

More about Animal

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol in the role of the main antagonist. Set for a December 1 release, Animal has already earned ₹9.75 crore in advance bookings, as per a Sacnilk report. The film will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place