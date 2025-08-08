Farhan Akhtar dedicates The Beatles song to daughter Shakya on birthday; Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra shower love

Actor Farhan Akhtar wished his daughter Shakya Akhtar as she turned a year older. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Farhan posted a photo featuring himself and Shakya as they dined together. Farhan Akhtar dedicated a post to his daughter Shakya Akhtar on her birthday.

Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Shakya on birthday

In the photo, Shakya and Farhan leaned towards each other as they held chopsticks. For their outing, Farhan was dressed in casuals. Shakya opted for a black top and blue skirt. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, "Eight days a week .. love you Shakya." Eight Days a Week is a song by The Beatles.

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Zoya wish Shakya

He added, "Happy birthday .. so proud of the person you’ve grown up to be (red heart emojis) @chatdelalune." Reacting to the post, actor Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Wow, happy Birthday, Shakiya." Zoya Akhtar said, "Happy Birthday Baby." Farah Khan commented, "Unbelievable, this is the little baby that was on Dil Chahta Hai sets.. happy birthday shakuuu." Hrithik Roshan said, "Happy birthday dear Shakya."

Shabana Azmi, Adhuna share posts for Shakya

Actor Shabana Azmi also wished her granddaughter on her birthday. She shared a photo featuring her husband-lyricist Javed Akhtar, Farhan, and Shakya. In the picture, Javed held Shakya as Farhan posed to them. All of them smiled for the camera. Sharing the post, Shabana wrote, "Happy birthday darling Shakya."

About Shakya's family

Shakya's mother, Adhuna Bhabani, shared a post for her daughter too. Sharing a picture of Shakya and her friend, she said, “Happiest Birthday to you (07/08) @chatdelalune. Always & forever.”

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna, and they have two daughters--Shakya and Akira. The duo tied the knot in 2000 and parted ways in January 2016, after 16 years of marriage. They got divorced in April 2017. Farhan tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar in 2022. The couple was together since 2018.

About Farhan's upcoming film

Fans will see Farhan next as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Amit Chandrra, 120 Bahadur is slated to hit theatres on November 21.

It is inspired from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, paying tribute to the 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought courageously against an estimated 3,000 Chinese troops. The film has been shot across various parts of the country, including Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.