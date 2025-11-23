Farhan Akhtar hosts special 120 Bahadur screening for Army Chief, honouring Major Shaitan Singh and his brave soldiers

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur hit theatres this Friday, November 21. The film, based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War, pays tribute to the brave soldiers of the Battle of Rezang La. Charlie Company’s heroic last stand against a larger Chinese army is depicted with emotion and respect. Farhan Akhtar holds special 120 Bahadur screening for army chief(Instagramm/Farhan Akhtar)

120 Bahadur special screening

To mark the release, a special screening was held in Delhi, attended by top Indian Army officials, including General Upendra Dwivedi, along with brigadiers, major generals, and their families. Farhan called the moment “proud” and shared photos from the event, writing, “A proud moment as General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, Brigadiers, Major Generals, Army officers and their families joined us for a special screening of 120 Bahadur in Delhi.”

Audiences and netizens have already shared positive reactions. One viewer wrote, "When the Chief of Army Staff gives a standing ovation and veterans have tears in their eyes. You don’t need reviews anymore,” Another commented, “I loved the sincerity with which it’s made.”

Pre-Release tribute and myStamp launch

Before the film’s release, the makers met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The event also marked the launch of a new MyStamp by the Indian Postal Service to commemorate the Battle of Rezang La. Farhan expressed his gratitude, saying it was an honour to pay tribute to the soldiers’ sacrifices. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 120 Bahadur also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

FAQs

Q1: When is 120 Bahadur releasing?

A: 120 Bahadur starring Farhan Akhtar releases on 21 November 2025 in India.

Q2: Who is 120 Bahadur based on?

A: The movie is based on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the heroic soldiers of the Battle of Rezang La (1962 Sino-Indian War).