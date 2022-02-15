Farhan Akhtar’s wife-to-be Shibani Dandekar is ‘technically’ part of his bachelor party, fans get ZNMD vibes. See photo

Farhan Akhtar, who is set to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar next week, celebrated his last few days as an unmarried man with a bachelor party. The bash was attended by many of his friends including his longtime business partner Ritesh Sidhwani and Amrita Arora’s husband Shakeel Ladak.

Incidentally, Shibani was a part of Farhan’s stag night too. A mask with her face on it featured in the picture shared by him on Instagram. “The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever,” he captioned his post. “Um technically I’m there too,” she commented, along with a heart emoji.

Some fans were reminded of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. “Bhai aap ZNMD ke Imraan lagte ho aapko to bachelor party me Spain jaana tha (Bro, you played Imran in ZNMD, you should have gone to Spain for your bachelor party),” one wrote. In the film, Abhay Deol goes on a bachelors’ trip to Spain with Farhan and Hrithik Roshan after getting engaged to Kalki Koechlin. “Definitely Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” another wrote. One Instagram user spotted a doppelganger of Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo: “Omg I see @markruffalo in the mid-back.”

On Valentine’s Day, Farhan wished Shibani with a quirky post. He shared a picture of them wearing masks with each other’s faces on them and wrote, “I’ve heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first... Happy Valentine’s Day @shibanidandekar.”

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for almost four years, are getting married on February 21. His father Javed Akhtar had earlier said that the wedding will be a close-knit affair due to the Covid-19 situation.

Honey Irani, Farhan’s mother, had told ETimes, “Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy.”

