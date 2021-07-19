Farhan Akhtar shares pics of his 3 looks in Toofaan: 'Worth every sore muscle'

Farhan Akhtar has shared pictures as proof of just how tough it was to achieve the right look for his latest movie, Toofaan. In the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra movie, Farhan plays a street thug who wishes to be a professional boxer.

Sharing transformation pictures, Farhan Akhtar showed his fans how he moved from 69kgs to 85kgs to back to 77kgs. He has toned abs in the two pictures but a large paunch in the other one.

Sharing the photos, Farhan wrote, "The many shapes and sizes of Ajju aka Aziz aka Toofaan. What a ride. 18 months of relentless work but worth every drop of sweat, every sore muscle and every pound gained and lost. The stars behind the scenes - @samir_jaura @drewnealpt @anand.physio."

Farhan's fans showered him with praises for his dedication. "You were amazing simply loved it national award film for sure," wrote one. "Outstanding," wrote another. A fan commented, "You're the perfect example of Hard Work pays off loved Toofan."

Farhan Akhtar plays Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali), a boxer in his second collaboration with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan's friends from Bollywood praised the movie. Katrina Kaif wrote, "Loved the film, Congratulations Team!"

Karan Johar wrote, "Powerful performances by the superb @faroutakhtar The absolutely lovely @mrunalthakur @pareshrawal1955! #Toofan packs a solid punch! Congratulations to team @excelmovies @ritesh_sid and @romppictures watch it asap on @primevideoin".

Vaani Kapoor also shared, "What an amazing watch Beautiful film.. Beautiful performances".

Vidyut Jammwal, known for his frivolous action sequences in films, also addressed Toofaan as a 'punching tutorial for all the action aficionados'. He tweeted, "#Toofaan is a Punching Tutorial for all the action aficionados with a strong emotional cord @RakeyshOmMehra @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 and all the stars of this fabulous film."

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also praised the film on Twitter and wrote, "Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801@hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan".