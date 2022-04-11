Rishi Kapoor’s ‘best moments’ feature in BTS video from Sharmaji Namkeen; fans call it ‘perfect tribute’. Watch

Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Ahead of the film’s release, a special song was released to pay tribute to the late actor, in which his son Ranbir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among other actors danced to his hit song Om Shanti Om. The film has now paid another tribute to the actor as producer Farhan Akhtar released a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen that shows Rishi Kapoor in his element as he filmed his last movie. The actor died in April 2020 with the film incomplete. It was later completed after Paresh Rawal stepped in. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan dance to Om Shanti Om as a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. Watch video

Farhan shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Best moments served with love from the sets of #SharmajiNamkeen #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, watch now.” The video, set on the song Boom Boom from the film, started with Rishi himself saying 'action' as he started shooting for a scene that showed him in the kitchen. It then read, "Heroes come and go, but legends are forever."

The video included several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of Rishi and the team of Sharmaji Namkeen shooting the film. There was also a video that showed Rishi getting annoyed as he was interrupted in the middle of a scene. He said, "Yaar cut? Mai karunga na yaar, acting beech mein bhi kuch hoti hai (What cut? I will do it, it includes acting also)." Another clip showed Juhi Chawla, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, and other actors bursting into laughter as Rishi fumbled his lines.

There were more videos of Rishi and Juhi laughing as they filmed together, as well as a clip that showed Rishi messing up as he tried to film a cooking scene. In one of the clips, Rishi, satisfied with the scene, said, “Bhai isse better shot nahi ho sakta (there can’t be a better shot than this).”

Fans of the late actor showered the video with love. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, “This is a must watch for me. Much senior to me but one of the best friends I had in the industry. I miss him so much.” Zoya Akhtar commented a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, “From Bobby to #sharmajinamkeen I’ve been lucky to watch a plethora of brilliant performances by Rishi Kapoor. The power to entertain and capture the audience isn’t always easy but Rishi Kapoor did it with such elan. RIP. Gone too soon.”

Several called the late actor a ‘legend,’ with one writing, “Rishi Kapoor Sahab was a superstar, a legend and my favorite hero. I miss his movies and reading his tweets. Gone too soon.” Another commented, “Loved this compilation...film was sweet, perfect tribute to Rishiji.”

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen has Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal both playing the same character. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Sheeba Chaddha.

