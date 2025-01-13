Fateh box office collection day 3: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez film earns just over 6 crore so far

Fateh box office

The film earned ₹2.4 crore on day one and ₹2.1 crore on day 2. On day three, Fateh collected ₹2.10 crore nett as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹6.60 crore. Fateh had an overall 19.05% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

The film received mixed reviews. It has also been facing stiff competition from a far bigger action film – the Hindi-dubbed version of S Shankar's Telugu tentpole Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

What Sonu said about directing Fateh

On Sunday, speaking with news agency ANI, Sonu shared the reason for choosing to direct Fateh. The actor, who has been an action star for most of his acting career, attended the red carpet screening of his debut directorial in New Delhi. Sonu said, “I always used to think that whenever a Bollywood movie is made - we often say that why our movies do not have action scenes like foreign movies.”

"Why the foreign people not talk about our action scenes? It was always there in my mind, but as an actor, you do not have much say due to your limits, including the production budget and script. When I became the director, I brought that into my movie," he added.

Sonu spent a lot of time writing the action scenes for the film, and he recalled an action scene that took 2.5 months to complete.

About Fateh

Directed by Sonu, the film is a gripping tale about the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the Covid-19 pandemic. Alongside Sonu, the film features a star-studded cast that includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.