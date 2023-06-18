(Father’s Day Exclusive) Karan Singh Grover: I am a hands-on dad
In his first-ever interview since embracing fatherhood last year, actor Karan Singh Grover talks about his bond with daughter Devi and how she’s his first priority.
Actors Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November last year. And they have been busy looking after the seven-month-old ever since. On Father’s Day today, Karan, in his first interview after becoming a dad, recalls the first time he held his daughter. “Since I am an extremely emotional guy, I’d imagined that the moment I hold my daughter for the first time, I’d burn my eyes out, crying. But when I held Devi, I felt something changed in me. That feeling is inexplicable. When we were pregnant, I’d speak to Bipasha’s womb every day and say, ‘Hi chota babu, Papa is here’. I said that again when I held Devi for the first time and she opened her eyes. I did the first skin-to-skin with her, too.”
Though he’s proud to call himself “a hands-on dad”, Karan admits that he’s nowhere close to wife Bipasha in that department: “I don’t think any father can be as hands-on as a mother, because they definitely have more than two hands (laughs). Their potential is unfathomable. But yes, I try to do everything that I am capable of and become a better dad every day by understanding my baby’s needs, likes and dislikes.”
For celebs parents, striking a balance between work and their babies could be arduous. Ask if it’s been a challenge for him, too, and Karan admits, “Yes, time management is an issue for us, celebs, but it’s a little different for me. Being a dad takes a lot of my time and I enjoy that. Sometimes, if I have to take things slow on the work front, I don’t mind that because I don’t want to miss out on any of Devi’s firsts – her first crawl, her first wink, her first splash of water while bathing, etc. Having said that, I feel blessed to belong to a profession that allows me to do things at my own pace. So, I can choose to work one day and take an off the next day and be with my baby and Bipasha. A lot of people don’t have that luxury, so I feel grateful.”
Similarities between you and your daughter
She has my chin and she smiles like me. Also, she and I sleep in the same position. Bipasha calls it the fallen man position (laughs).
Favourite pastime with Devi
We have a playlist called Devi’s bath playlist. We play it when her bath is about to start. We also have music time in the day and I sing to her. She enjoys old songs from The Jungle Book, including The Bare Necessities and I Wan’na Be like You. I dance for her while mumma moisturises her after bath.
How becoming a dad changed you?
I thought I knew everything about love, but having a baby girl made me understand love in unparalleled ways. In fact, now, I am also aware of my greatest fears, most importantly the fear of losing someone I love. As soon as she came to us, there was an overwhelming sense of purpose to protect both my girls - Bipasha and Devi.
How has she changed me as an artiste?
It has not just changed me as an actor but also as an artist (painter). The emotions I feel get translated into the art I create. During our pregnancy, I made a series of paintings. It’s called the Devi series and it’s among my most special creations.
What does Devi mean to you?
I understand why it’s said that fathers are closer to their daughters. Devi is the physical manifestation of Bipasha and my love. She means everything to us. She’s our heart.