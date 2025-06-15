Father's Day | Karan Johar says his kids don't lack 'mother's love', admits they now ask 'how they came into this world'

Filmmaker Karan Johar set an example for many when he welcomed two kids via surrogacy and became a single parent in 2017. The filmmaker has been open and candid about how he raises them as a single dad. In the latest episode of his new podcast, released ahead of Father's Day, the filmmaker opened up about parenthood and how he tackles his twins' questions on where they came from. Karan Johar is father to Hiroo and Yash, who were born in 2017.

Karan Johar on parenting

Karan Johar recently debuted his podcast Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar on Audible. In episode 4, he interacted with fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta on parenting and other things. Karan said that the twins, Yash and Roohi, are now 8 and have started to ask questions about their birth, which he needs to address soon. “Those questions have started. And while I've been poetic so far about it with them, I've said, 'You've come from Dada's heart,' I will have to have a chat with my twins about how they came into this world.”

Karan added that while raising the kids as a single dad was 'not the easiest', it was worth it. “Raising Roohi and Yash with mum (his mother, Hiroo Johar) is the single best decision I’ve made in my life. Best. But it was certainly not the easiest. For my kids, they couldn’t be further from lacking 'a mother’s love' – they have my mum and they have an endless shower of love and support of my found family - Putlu (Kajal Anand), Shweta (Bachchan), Gauri (Khan), Farah (Khan), and Neha (Dhupia).”

Karan Johar's recent work

Karan Johar's last directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released in 2023. The romantic drama starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles, alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The film was a commercial success, grossing ₹355 crore worldwide.