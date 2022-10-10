Fawad Khan isn't sure if people in Bollywood would want to work with him again: ‘Fingers will be pointed at them’

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat (2014) opposite Sonam Kapoor. The actor featured in Kapoor & Sons (2016) alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Fawad’s last Hindi film was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) with Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Fawad was asked if he would like to work in Bollywood again. The Pakistan actor responded by saying it was a good question, but he could not give a definitive answer until things stabilised between the two countries. Also read: Fawad Khan says he was hospitalised after he tried to bulk up like Aamir Khan

Fawad made his made his film debut with the 2007 Pakistani movie Khuda Kay Liye. His stint in Bollywood ended due to political tensions between India and Pakistan that led to Pakistani actors and musicians being banned from working in India. Fawad Khan has now opened up about working in Bollywood, and how there were a lot of issues that needed to be answered following the ‘political fallout’ between the neighbours, before he could work in a Hindi film again.

“The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout [between India and Pakistan] has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question… It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilise and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered,” Fawad told Variety in a recent interview.

In the same interview, Fawad further explained his answer, saying he hated ‘confrontation’ and would like to ‘avoid it’. The actor added he did not like controversy either. The Pakistani actor also said he was not sure someone from Bollywood would want to work with him, in the first place, ‘because fingers will be pointed at them’. He said people from Bollywood, who would choose to collaborate with him, would ‘have to suffer’ the consequences. Fawad added that he, too, would suffer the consequences in Pakistan ‘of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved’ think about him acting in Bollywood.

“But otherwise, I have a great relationship with the people that I’ve worked with and made great friends. I would love to see them again someday, and maybe work with them again. Whether it be for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform. Mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame altogether,” Fawad added.

Fawad was recently seen in the web series Ms Marvel on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be soon seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt co-starring Mahira Khan. It will be released on October 13. The Punjabi-language film is directed by Bilal Lashari.

