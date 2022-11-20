FIFA Ahoy! Ahan Shetty excited to watch the football matches live in Qatar

Actor Ahan Shetty is all set to jet off to Qatar for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar, which he admits was waiting for since the last edition of the tournament in Russia in 2018.

“I’m super excited about the world cup, I have been this excited since the Russia World Cup got over,” an elated Shetty tells us.

The 26-year-old continues, “I am supporting England. I hope they can bring the trophy home. The other team that I am supporting this time is Brazil. They have a really fantastic team this year. And if England or Brazil make it to the finals, then it will be a win win for me”.

Prod him about his inclination between his favourite teams, and he is quick to note, “It will definitely be England. I have been supporting England ever since I became passionate about football and since I was a kid. When I was a kid, growing up, David Beckham was my idol. So for me, it has always been England. They haven’t been able to lift anything for a very long time. They were really close in the Euros but lost in the finals. So I’m hoping for this World Cup tournament, they will make a splash”.

When it comes to players, it is all about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Andrés Messi for him.

“I want to see Ronaldo and Messi have a good tournament. It’s going to be their last World Cup, so I definitely want to see the two of them have a great time. Then, overall, the English team players, I am rooting for all of the players in the team,” he says.

The actor is leaving for Qatar with his friends, and plans to indulge in touristy things on the free days. The world cup tournament starts from November 20 and will go on till December 18. “I am going to Qatar on November 24, and will be there till November 30, during which I will be watching as many matches as possible. Then I have some work in India, so I will come back. I will be going back on December 12 to catch both the semifinals and finals,” he says.

Shetty adds, “I am going with a few of my friends. I started planning about this trip last year, trying to figure out where all the games will be held and when. And everything in Qatar is quite close by, so we will also be travelling around a little bit too”.

Opening up about his love for football, the actor says, “I watched my first game of football back in 2002 during the World Cup final when Brazil won the World Cup with Ronaldo, and ever since then, I’ve been a huge huge fan of football. I’ve been playing football ever since I was a little kid. I love all these tournaments. I went to the Euro football tournament as well. So, I wouldn’t have missed FIFA at any cost,” he says while wrapping up.