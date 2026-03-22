Fight breaks out at Dhurandhar 2 show in Hyderabad over Hindi-Telugu mix; police intervene, internet can’t stop laughing
Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in all South Indian languages and Hindi. A fight broke out during a screening.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released not only in Hindi, as in the first film, but also in all South Indian languages. A fight broke out during the screening of the Ranveer Singh-starrer at a Hyderabad theatre where tickets were sold for both the Hindi and Telugu versions on the same screen.
Fight breaks out during Dhurandhar 2 screening
An Instagram user posted a video claiming that she had booked tickets at the PVR in the Next Galleria Mall in Punjagutta, Hyderabad. As the screening is paused during the on-screen promo for Cocktail 2, audience members can be seen getting heated with each other. She explains that the multiplex had sold tickets for both the Telugu and Hindi versions on the same screen.
She says that these tickets were booked through BookMyShow, which released shows for both the Telugu and Hindi versions. The audience can be seen arguing about which version should be played as a woman is heard screaming, “But the Telugu version was booked first.” Even as the Instagram user jokes that she’s having ‘fun’, the police and theatre management can be seen trying to calm the people down. She says the audience demanded another screen for Hindi or Telugu, threatening to sit on the stairs and watch it there instead.
She later posted another video claiming that the theatre played the Hindi version of the film despite selling tickets for the Telugu version. After the videos gained traction, one Instagram-user joked, “Movie already 4 hours, Inko 1 hour extra fun (Movie is already four hours long, one more hour of added fun).” Another wrote, “1st half telugu lo vesi 2nd half hindi lo veste saripothunde anthey simple (Ask them to play the first half in Telugu and second half in Hindi, simple).” One even joked that she should’ve booked tickets to Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh instead.
About Dhurandhar 2
Aditya Dhar has written, directed and produced Dhurandhar 2, a sequel to his 2025 hit Dhurandhar. The spy thriller tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Lyari, Pakistan, to bring down a terrorist network. It intersperses real-world events with fiction to weave a two-part story. Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and others reprised their roles for the film.
The first part collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide, and the sequel has already crossed ₹500 crore. The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19 with paid premieres on March 18. Despite tickets being sold, screening for the South Indian versions was postponed due to a delay in content delivery. The CBFC eventually cleared the dubbed versions for release on March 19, and they were released on March 21.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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