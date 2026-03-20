Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam versions of Dhurandhar The Revenge certified after delay; bookings open for dubbed versions
After a delay, the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will finally be released in theatres from March 21. Know all about it.
After considerable delay, the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge have finally been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The dubbed versions of the Ranveer Singh film were supposed to have premieres on March 18 and release with the Hindi version on March 19. But after cancellations due to content delay, the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar 2 are finally hitting screens.
Dhurandhar 2 dubbed versions certified
The CBFC website shows that the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of Dhurandhar have been certified, while the Kannada version’s certificate has yet to be uploaded at the time of writing.
All three versions were certified on March 19, with a runtime of 231.38 (3 hours and 51 minutes), slightly longer than the Hindi version’s 229.6 (3 hours and 49 minutes). The Hindi version was certified A on March 17, with a remodification on March 18, and the dubbed versions received the same certification.
The plot synopsis reads on the CBFC website: “After the death of Rehman Dakait, Indian Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi A.K.A Hamza Ali Mazari begins plotting his rise in the gangster-terror-political network of Pakistan in order to bring India’s enemies to justice.”
Bookings open for Dhurandhar 2 dubbed versions
Bookings have opened on BookMyShow and other ticketing portals for Dhurandhar 2 in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, while they’re yet to open in Karnataka for the dubbed versions. The other language versions are hitting screens from the afternoon of March 21.
SVC Cinemas in Eluru announced the tickets being available for booking on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Finally. Bookings now open for Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Telugu). Ee sari tickets book chesaka… Cancellation & Refund kosam pray cheyyakunda cinema chudandi. Responsibility = Mee dhey @jiostudios @AdityaDharFilms (Don’t pray for cancellation or refund after booking your tickets. The responsibility is yours Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar).”
Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar 2 dubbed versions delay
On the evening of March 18, after the 5 PM shows for the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar 2 were cancelled, Aditya took to his social media to post a note at 6 PM. It read, “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning.”
Fans were surprised to see that the South Indian-language versions of Dhurandhar 2 were not listed for March 19 either, despite Aditya’s promise. Most screens refunded tickets for the dubbed premieres and played the Hindi version with subtitles for those who chose to proceed with the show. Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi and collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen how much the sequel makes after its ₹240 crore opening.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.