Fighter box office collection day 11: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan film witnesses growth, likely to earn over 13 cr

Fighter box office collection day 11: Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in theatres on January 25. As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter is likely to mint over ₹175 crore in India within 11 days of its release. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. (Also Read | Fighter worldwide box office collection day 10) Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter.

Fighter India box office collection

The week one collection of the film was ₹146.5 crore. On day 9 (second Friday] the film minted ₹5.75 crore and on day 10 (second Saturday) it earned ₹10.5 crore. On day 11 (second Sunday), the film is likely to earn ₹13.38 crore nett in India for all languages. So far, Fighter has minted ₹176.13 crore nett at the domestic box office.

About Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Fighter review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Fighter is a full-on entertainer that engages and excites in equal parts. It is high on patriotism but it never resorts to chest-thumping chants of Jai Hind or Hindustan Zindabad. The scene where Hrithik makes a reference to IOP (India Occupied Pakistan) in the climax certainly calls for loud cheers, and proves why Hindi films know best how to show love for their country. Watch Fighter for a pure paisa vasool experience, good looking performances and some gravity defying aerial action that won’t give you a headache but leave you with a sense of pride."

