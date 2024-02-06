Fighter box office collection day 13: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film mints just over 3 crore, lowest so far

Fighter box office collection day 13: Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter is likely to mint over ₹180 crore in India in less than two weeks of its release. The film released in theatres on January 25. (Also Read | Fighter gets legal notice over kissing scene between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone) Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Fighter.

Fighter domestic box office collection

The week one collection of the film was ₹146.5 crore. On day 9 (second Friday] the film minted ₹5.75 crore, on day 10 (second Saturday), it earned ₹10.5 crore, on day 11 (second Sunday), ₹12.5 crore; and on day 12, it minted ₹3.25 crore. On day 13, the film is likely to earn ₹3.01 crore nett in India for all languages. So far, Fighter has likely minted ₹181.51 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Fighter legal notice

On Tuesday, India TV reported that Fighter received a legal notice over a kissing scene between the lead actors. According to the report, the step has been taken by Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, an officer of the Indian Air Force. The notice read, ''It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation."

It also added, "Moreover, it normalises inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.''

About Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place