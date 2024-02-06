Fighter gets legal notice over kissing scene between Hrithik-Deepika: It normalises inappropriate behaviour in uniform

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, has received a legal notice over a kissing scene between the lead actors. According to an India TV report, an officer of the Indian Air Force, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, has given the notice. As per the report, the notice stated that 'IAF uniform is not merely a piece of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty, national security and selfless service'. (Also Read | Fighter box office collection day 12: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film dips again, likely to earn just over ₹3 cr) Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a scene from Fighter.

Notice against Fighter over kissing scene

The notice has the subject line--Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers. It read, ''It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Fighter ‘normalises inappropriate behaviour in uniform’

It also added, "Moreover, it normalies inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.''

About Fighter

Fighter has been receiving positive responses from the audience and doing well at the box office. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. The film has entered ₹150 crore club in India and crossed the ₹300 mark globally.

Siddharth on Fighter

Speaking about the film, Siddharth had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!!"

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place