Fighter box office collection day 12: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film dips again, likely to earn just over 3 cr

Fighter box office collection day 12: The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter is likely to mint over ₹178 crore in India within 12 days of its release. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in theatres on January 25. (Also Read | Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11) Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter.

Fighter India box office collection

The week one collection of the film was ₹146.5 crore. On day 9 (second Friday] the film minted ₹5.75 crore and on day 10 (second Saturday) it earned ₹10.5 crore and on day 11 (second Sunday), ₹12.5 crore. The film is likely to earn ₹3.35 crore nett in India for all languages. So far, Fighter is likely to mint ₹178.6 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Siddharth spoke about Fighter

Recently, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand spoke about the box office number of Fighter. He had said, “Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers to do in this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. It's a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little... accha... such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he (what are these planes doing)? I am like is this my film, I don't know this. If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country... I would say 90% who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?”

About Fighter

Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

