Film releases galore but grand scale promotions still a big no-no
After quite an underwhelming 2020, it’s finally raining theatrical releases in Bollywood with many small, medium and big films making a beeline at the box office. And what has been an integral part of film releases are the very elaborate promotions including city tours, press conferences, interaction with large crowds and more. But given the pandemic and rise in number of cases again, is that something feasible? We ask members of the industry.
“I’m working on RRR, Radhe Shyam, Bhoot Police and Antim and these are few films that will release in the span of four months starting July. Our marketing strategy is to give the audience the feel of the magic of cinemas, only then they are going to go and watch the film,” shares Varun Gupta, founder director of MAX Marketing.
He further goes on to add that they’re not involving actors a lot in the promotions, something that they used to do pre pandemic.
“It’ll be limited but not compromising on how we’re pitching the film as a big screen experience. Like I worked with Prabhas in Saaho (2019) too but for Radhe Shyam with him, we’re not doing so much ground activation and even interaction as we did during the former. So honestly, we’re not looking at city tours for promotional,” he explains.
Cutting back on grand promotions is also the social responsibility on the actor’s head as even they would not want to venture into some place where there is a lot of crowd. Filmmaker Vipul Shah feels it’s still going to take at least six to seven months before such promotional gigs resume.
He elaborates, “The fact that digital platforms have a wide reach, touring cities isn’t requited — it has become redundant. You’ve to work with newer ways, the world has changed. I don’t see the need of physical promotions any more. But yes, we’ll all have to be innovative and we’ll be fighting for people’s attention, put the best foot forward whichever way we can.”
Having said that, digital promotions have their own set of challenges. Jay Gotecha, who looks after marketing at Emmay Entertainment, says when they released Indoo Ki Jawani in December last year, and it was challenging for them to market the film fully, using digital as a medium.
“But it was also a great learning experience as there were no physical promotions. We had Kiara Advani engage with fans all across through digital mediums. While we’d want the actors to go all out and promote our films, for us, health and safety would be priority, not just for the actors but for the fans and cine goers as well,” says Gotecha.
Therefore, he adds, “We’ll focus on more innovative mediums to engage with our audiences. We would want them to watch our films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bell Bottom in theatres with all safety precautions.”
Yusuf Ibrahim, the security consultant for many top Bollywood stars and travels with them, says that he still has no information about on-ground promotions in different cities. “All that is going to take time. There’s no protocol in place. Things will be clearer when films start this next month onwards and we’ll have to see how that pans out,” he says.
Even if physical promotional activities are out of question, innovation is going to be key and marketers will have to come up with novel ways of promoting the film.
“Now that films are releasing on theatres, we can’t only be relying on digital promotions. If you expect an audience to shell out 250 bucks to watch a single film in a theatre, we need to really go beyond the basic marketing of where we are just informing that a film is releasing,” concludes Gupta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika's throwback post for mom' birthday, Karisma sends her love. See pics
- Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posted pictures of their mom to wish her on her birthday and close friend Karisma Kapoor was among the first ones to comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film releases galore but grand scale promotions still a big no-no
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhamaka teaser: Kartik is nervous news anchor reporting on terror attack. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar unveils first poster of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film
- Akshay Kumar presented the first poster of Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap. Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty. The film also stars Tara Sutaria. See the poster here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee, Sona shocked at SC asking rape accused if he will marry the survivor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham poses with just a pillow, fans say 'not this early in the morning'
- John Abraham posed for a slightly different picture on Tuesday. He was seen posing with nothing but a pillow as he waited for his clothes on film sets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka wishes fans good morning with view of sea from plush Mumbai home
- Anushka Sharma gave fans a look at the view of the sea from her Mumbai home. Anushka has been enjoying life as a new mother since welcoming daughter Vamika in January.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha twins with sea at cousin's wedding; aunt Padmini, Rohan Shretha attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu funny video of husband Karan Singh Grover from Maldives
- Bipasha Basu has shared Bipapictures of herself and a funny video of her husband Karan Singh Grover from their Maldives vacation. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Tiger's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?
- Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: If you thought the Baaghi's star's features were hard to define and did not fit into the more desi definition of good looks, then you must read about his family background.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone gives a peek of her 'daily routine' in new video. Watch it here
- Deepika Padukone, in her new Instagram post, talked about her daily routine. She also revealed whether she '(plans) a lot'. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan wants Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu, says Arshi Khan
- Arshi Khan has said that Salman Khan introduced her to Iulia Vantur at the Bigg Boss 14 after-party, and said that he wants her to learn Urdu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrinal Dutt: Fortunately, I have been going in the right direction in terms of work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff: Tiger is married to his work right now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox