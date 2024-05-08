 Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan dies. Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor pay tribute | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan dies. Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor pay tribute

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 08, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan known for Malayalam films like Yodha and Hindi films like Kya Kool Hai Hum died on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan died at a private hospital in Mumbai on May 8, reports Asianet News. He was 61. Sangeeth was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for an illness when he died, states reports. He is the eldest son of photographer-cinematographer Sivan and the brother of cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan, as well as renowned filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan. The filmmaker is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu.

Veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan died on May 8,
Veteran filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan died on May 8,

A rich career in Hindi and Malayalam

Sangeeth hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, but his foray into films was as an executive producer for Aamir Khan-starrer Raakh in 1989. His first film was the Malayalam Raghuvaran-starrer Vyooham in 1990. Since then, he went on to helm blockbuster films like Mohanlal’s Yodha, Gandharvam and Nirnayam.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Apart from Malayalam, he also directed films in Hindi like Zor, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Apna Sapna Money Money and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. His last directorial was Kalki Koechlin and Bhumika Chawla’s web series Bhram in 2019. His next film Kapkapiii with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor was announced in March this year.

Celebs pay tribute

Riteish Deshmukh took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the loss, writing that he can't thank Sangeeth for believing in him, “Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory….”

Tusshar thanked Sangeeth for introducing him in comedy films, writing, “Don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it’ll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan dies. Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor pay tribute

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On