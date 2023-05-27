Wedding bells are set to ring for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, director Krishna Bhatt. Krishna will tie the knot on June 11, we have exclusively learnt. Krishna,27, exchanged rings with her long time beau Vedant Sarda, 28 on December 5 last year. Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot on June 11(Exclusive)

When we reached out to the Twisted 3 director, she confirmed the news with us. “I’m excited about starting a new journey, but I don’t wish to talk much about it. The preparations are in full swing,” she shared.

The wedding ceremony will take place in Mumbai and is said to be an intimate affair with selected friends and family attending the wedding. The festivities will be a mix of Gujarati and Marwadi rituals. Furthermore, the pre-wedding festivities will begin from June 8 with haldi, sangeet and mehendi being the highlights.

We couldn’t reach out to Vedant for a comment.

For the unversed, Vedant, who originally hails from Nagpur was in the US and came to India in April this year. It was a love at first sight for both Vedant and Krishna, who spoke about their “filmy” love with us in December last year after their engagement. “We met through a friend, exactly six months back. We never expected, (but) we fell in love the day we met. In the first meeting we knew we were each other’s soulmates. By the first week we told our families. It’s like he came to Bombay for me,” she told us back then.