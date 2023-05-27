Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot on June 11(Exclusive)

Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot on June 11(Exclusive)

ByVinay MR Mishra
May 27, 2023 10:33 AM IST

In an exclusive report, we have learnt that director Krishna Bhatt, daughter of Vikram Bhatt will tie the knot next month with her fiance Vedant Sarda.

Wedding bells are set to ring for filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, director Krishna Bhatt. Krishna will tie the knot on June 11, we have exclusively learnt. Krishna,27, exchanged rings with her long time beau Vedant Sarda, 28 on December 5 last year.

Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot on June 11(Exclusive)
Krishna Bhatt to tie the knot on June 11(Exclusive)

When we reached out to the Twisted 3 director, she confirmed the news with us. “I’m excited about starting a new journey, but I don’t wish to talk much about it. The preparations are in full swing,” she shared.

The wedding ceremony will take place in Mumbai and is said to be an intimate affair with selected friends and family attending the wedding. The festivities will be a mix of Gujarati and Marwadi rituals. Furthermore, the pre-wedding festivities will begin from June 8 with haldi, sangeet and mehendi being the highlights.

We couldn’t reach out to Vedant for a comment.

For the unversed, Vedant, who originally hails from Nagpur was in the US and came to India in April this year. It was a love at first sight for both Vedant and Krishna, who spoke about their “filmy” love with us in December last year after their engagement. “We met through a friend, exactly six months back. We never expected, (but) we fell in love the day we met. In the first meeting we knew we were each other’s soulmates. By the first week we told our families. It’s like he came to Bombay for me,” she told us back then.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out