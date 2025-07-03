Not Deepika Padukone, but a teen was first Indian on Hollywood Walk of Fame; a star years before Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan

On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's selection panel announced the 2025 inductees in the prestigious Walk of Fame. Each of these celebrities will get a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The list included Indian actor Deepika Padukone as well, who is known in the West for appearing in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. Deepika's inclusion in the prestigious list was hailed by many back home, with some erroneously reporting her as the first Indian to get the honour. That ship, however, sailed over six decades ago, Sabu Dastagir in Mowgli, a Hollywood film inspired by The Jungle Book.

The first Indian on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In 1960, the class of Hollywood Walk of Fame included an Indian name for the first and only time, before 2025. The name was Sabu Dastagir, who may be largely unknown in India, but was a sensation in Hollywood before World War II. Born in Mysore in 1924, Sabu was the son of an elephant mahout who was selected by American filmmaker Robert Flaherty for his 1937 film, Elephant Boy, based on a Rudyard Kipling book. In 1938, Sabu moved to Hollywood with the film, The Drum. In 1940, he became a star in Hollywood when he starred as Abu in the fantasy adventure film The Thief of Bagdad. Over the next few years, Sabu appeared in hits like Mowgli, Arabian Nights, White Savage, and Cobra Woman. As a teenager, Sabu was one of the most popular non-white actors in Hollywood, appearing in some of the biggest fantasy and action films of the era.

Sabu's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After becoming an American citizen in 1944, Sabu joined the US Army and even fought in World War II. But that proved to be a turning point in his career. Roles dried up post-war. In the 50s, Sabu appeared mostly in unsuccessful European films. In 1957, he was considered by Mehboob Khan for the lead in Mother India, but Sabu could not secure the necessary work permit for it. The role eventually went to Sunil Dutt. Sabu never worked in an Indian film. He died in 1963 of a heart attack, aged only 39.

How Sabu paved the way for future Indian stars

Sabu was the first Indian to make it big in the West. His appearance in hits like The Thief of Baghdad and Rampage made him a recognisable face in Hollywood. Years after his death, Indian actors like Kabir Bedi, Om Puri, and Amrish Puri would make the occasional pit stop in Hollywood films. Even Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher appeared in American films, but neither of them was a lead. It wasn't until Aishwarya Rai and later Priyanka Chopra starred in big crossover films that Indians once again became leads in Hollywood. In between, Irrfan Khan built a stellar career in the West, appearing as both protagonists and supporting characters in major Hollywood films.