Fitness may not protect you from Covid-19: Nikitin Dheer

‘Chennai Express’ fame actor Nikitin Dheer feels not just fitness but mask, social distancing and vaccine can save people from the novel coronavirus that is wreaking havoc across the globe. Despite possessing an imposing personality and a chiseled body, the actor is not taking any chances.

“Fitness is taking care of your body, but coronavirus is infecting even the fittest and healthiest people. It’s very stupid for anyone to think that he/she is fit so they won’t catch the virus. Yes, with a fit body, you can control obesity which is root cause of many diseases. Besides, it helps in keeping your mind calm,” says the actor who was shooting in Varanasi till mid-April.

“Right now, our priority must be safety and health as in known humanity such pandemic has not come before. My nani is in 90s. She has seen World War-2 but says she has never seen anything like this before. My parents have taken double dose of vaccination and since we have become eligible to take the jibe so soon will go for it,” he says. His father actor Pankaj Dheer hails from Kanpur.

On work front, Nikitin has shot many projects in the pandemic. “I have ‘Raktanchal-2’ schedule left which we plan to shoot in Lucknow, a South film that we are supposed to shoot in Hyderabad and Dubai and patchwork of a Hindi film. Since Diwali, when things started getting better, by God’s grace, I have been working continuously. First, I got call from Salman Khanji to play villain in ‘Antim’ which started in Pune. I also shot for Telugu film ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja. I have shot in different cities across India and abroad — of course following the protocols!”

The actor is excited about the next season of his web series. “We will see many shades of my character Waseem Khan which has got a lot of love in the first season,” says Nikitin.

Besides, films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Shershaah’ are ready for release. “As actors we are doing our job with no idea that when and where our films will release. I have full faith in the product and makers! But, right now, we must pray that this pandemic gets over soon.”