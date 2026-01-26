Did you know this former PM’s iconic speeches, poetry inspired Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan's 1st song Maatrubhumi?

In the song, Salman appears as an Indian Army officer, with Chitrangada Singh playing his wife. Their scenes together highlight strong family bonds. The visuals shift between peaceful moments at home with their two kids and intense scenes from the Galwan battlefield. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

The emotional depth of Maatrubhumi carries a powerful real-life inspiration behind its lyrics. The song is inspired by the legendary speeches and poems of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His words have always symbolised patriotism expressed with grace, warmth and poetic strength.

The makers of the Salman Khan -starrer Battle of Galwan recently unveiled Maatrubhumi, the first song from the war drama. But did you know from where the lyrics of the song are inspired? The patriotic song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The music is released under the Salman Khan Films Music label, with Sony Music India as the official music distribution partner.

More about Battle of Galwan The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, as reported by the news agency ANI. Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertaking activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie will release on April 17.