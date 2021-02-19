Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls
While most of the mega stars are all set to open their Bollywood entertainers on the silver screen to spin the wheel of revival of the box office, and the movie going culture, it’s Akshay Kumar, who seem to be leading the baton with as many as for films getting a theatrical release one after the other.
After much deliberation, Sooryavanshi will finally come out on the big screen in April 2 having waited for overan year to reach the audiences. Next is espionage thriller Bellbottom scheduled to release on May 28, followed by Atrangi Re on August 6 and historical drama Prithviraj slotted for a Diwali release on November 5.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh says, “The release date announcements have brought in a sigh of relief. It is a step in the right direction. It rejuvenates the entire fraternity, be it the production, distribution or exhibition.”
Comparing the scene with south film industry who announced a handful of projects, Adarsh adds, “Earlier, we were like the South film industry is announcing release dates, why not Bollywood. Now, Bollywood is gearing up and announcing all their films big time. It is a big revival for the film industry.”
Producer and trade expert Girish Johar calls it a “good and a very promising sign”.
He says, “I am expecting business in the Hindi belt to boom because people are tired of sitting at home. They want to venture out.”
Last year, at this point, there was a cloud of uncertainties hovering over many films due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward to this year, the film fraternity is heaving a sigh of relief with films blocking release dates, and stars assuring theatrical outing — as an attempt to put things into the right direction.
There is also the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund which is slated to release on June 18, and besides, Yash Raj Films also announced their slate of upcoming — Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera and Jayeshbhai Jordaar — with their confirmed release dates.
According to film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, 2021 is a potentially blockbuster year.
“We are right at the cusp of the exhibition sector’s revival. The coming financial year, which starts in April, will be one of the best for the movies in a very long time. There is a lethal combination at play with pent up content and pent up demand,” he explains, adding, “There will be unprecedented business. There are great times ahead.”
There’s a need for one tentpole or big ticket film to bring back the cautious audience to the theatres. “After that, there is really no looking back,” Rathi notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'
- Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife says she still believes in marriage
- Sunaina Rekhi, the ex-wife of Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi, has said that sometimes, the most compatible people aren't able to form an alliance, but that shouldn't negate the 'beauty of marriage'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry in Mumbai, watch
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'
- Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina
- Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'
- Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti
- A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch
- Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox