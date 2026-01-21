From Oscars debut to dinner at White House: Priyanka Chopra revisits big firsts in her take on viral 2016 trend
On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to jump on the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend, and walking down the memory lane.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has joined the internet’s latest nostalgia-driven trend, taking a trip back to 2016. And it was a year that clearly had “firsts” written all over it for her, from bagging her very first People’s Choice Award to attending her first-ever White House dinner with the Obamas, and even making her debut outing at the Oscars.
Priyanka Chopra revisits her 2016
On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to jump on the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend, walking down memory lane and sharing several pictures from 2016.
Sharing the carousel, Priyanka wrote, “The one where everything happened all at once. 2016.”
Her post highlighted that the year was special for her both professionally and personally. The carousel opened with a moment where she is receiving her Padma Shri award and went on to capture different phases of her career.
From being appointed UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador and winning her first People’s Choice Award to posing backstage with Vin Diesel and making her debut appearance at the Oscars, Priyanka shared several pictures capturing these milestone moments.
Another striking throwback featured a photograph from her first White House correspondence dinner with former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
There were also snapshots from her time at the Billboard Music Awards, behind-the-scenes moments on the Quantico set, fun clicks with Dwayne Johnson while filming Baywatch, and pictures with the cast of her Bollywood film Dil Dhadakne Do. Priyanka also mentioned that it was one of her first times on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
On the personal front, Priyanka shared a picture with her family and revealed that she lost her nani in 2016.
The actor also shared a cheeky picture addressing the armpit controversy that surrounded her that year. At that time, Maxim India came under fire for allegedly photoshopping the Quantico star's armpits to look more smooth on their June/July 2016 cover, naming Priyanka the "Hottest Woman in the World". Priyanka once again had a laugh at the controversy, posting a picture proudly showing off her armpit.
Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over Priyanka’s journey, flooding the comment section with admiration.
“Winner of the trend,” one wrote, with another sharing, “It's safe to say PC has won this trend”. One shared, “Mic drop. Owned the trend”, with one writing, “Woooaaaahhhh”. “What a journey,” one posted.
What’s next for Priyanka
Priyanka will soon be seen in the pirate adventure The Bluff as Bloody Mary along with Karl Urban. The film will release on Prime Video on February 25. She is also set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. Priyanka also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
