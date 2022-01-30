Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll who said her lips look ‘bee-stung’. Here’s what she said

Gabriella Demetriades, model-designer and girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, has responded to an Instagram user who attempted to troll her saying her lips look like they have been stung by a bee. Taking to Instagram Reels, Gabriella shared a video giving a glimpse of her skincare routine.

In the clip, Gabriella Demetriades wore a grey top and kept her hair loose. Sharing the clip, she captioned the post, "Cleanse, under eye, moisturiser, serum, sunblock, these are the products working for me lately but I keep changing it up. Living for this @summerfridays moisturiser though." She added Gwen Stefani's Luxurious as the background song.

Reacting to her video, the troll wrote, "Your lips looks like they got some bee sting. Hahaha. Why can't you people feel good about yourselves without getting bee stung!" In the comments section, Gabriella replied, "Lol. I actually have done no 'bee sting'. These are my natural lips."

Meanwhile, a concerned fan wrote, "Hey, please don't use such harsh scrub face washes! Always use a gentle cleanser and mainly 'sunblock should always be the last step' of your skincare. Treat your skin gently." She replied, "I’m gentle, I promise."

Last year on Instagram Stories, Gabriella spoke about filters and angles drastically changing a person's appearance on social media. She had shared a report according to which people opt for cosmetic procedures ‘because they hate how they look on camera’. Following that, she had posted her picture with a filter on one side and without on the other side.

Gabriella had written, “This is important. With/without filter is so simple but so impactful to people following you, thinking you have perfect skin. Not only that, changing your nose/lips/face structure via filters also can be harmful to those not in the know."

In another selfie, she had added, “Also, angles. @danaemercer will show you how simple it is to shave off 10 kgs (there is no harm here) but people should know your body has many shapes in different angles and no one’s perfect from every angle."

