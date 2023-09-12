Gadar 2 box office collection day 32: Sunny Deol's film witnesses significant drop amid Jawan tsunami

Gadar 2 box office collection: Gadar 2, helmed by director Anil Sharma, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection a few days after breaking records. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹70 lakh on its fifth Monday. Gadar 2 starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. It released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Sunny Deol cries during interview as live audience welcomes him with loud cheers) Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹75 lakh nett in India on its 32nd day, as per early estimates. In its first week, Gadar 2 minted ₹284.63 crore, in the second week ₹134.47 crore, in the third week ₹63.35 crore and in the fourth week ₹27.55 crore. On its fifth Friday, the film earned ₹90 lakh. The total collection of the film so far stands at ₹514.60 crore.

Gadar 2 breaks record

Recently, Gadar 2 became the second highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at ₹510.99 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Instagram. “#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 #Hindi… Becomes second-highest-grossing #Hindi film. Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr. Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr. Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr. Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr. Weekend 5: ₹ 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 515.03 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice,” he captioned the post.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena.

The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

