Gadar 2 box office collection day 32: Sunny Deol's film witnesses significant drop amid Jawan tsunami

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 12, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Gadar 2 box office collection: On its fifth Friday, the Anil Sharma film earned only ₹90 lakh. The action film hit theatres on August 11.

Gadar 2 box office collection: Gadar 2, helmed by director Anil Sharma, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection a few days after breaking records. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over 70 lakh on its fifth Monday. Gadar 2 starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. It released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Sunny Deol cries during interview as live audience welcomes him with loud cheers)

Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.
Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 75 lakh nett in India on its 32nd day, as per early estimates. In its first week, Gadar 2 minted 284.63 crore, in the second week 134.47 crore, in the third week 63.35 crore and in the fourth week 27.55 crore. On its fifth Friday, the film earned 90 lakh. The total collection of the film so far stands at 514.60 crore.

Gadar 2 breaks record

Recently, Gadar 2 became the second highest-grossing Hindi film, surpassing the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2. The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at 510.99 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Instagram. “#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 #Hindi… Becomes second-highest-grossing #Hindi film. Week 1: 284.63 cr. Week 2: 134.47 cr. Week 3: 63.35 cr. Week 4: 27.55 cr. Weekend 5: 5.03 cr. Total: 515.03 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice,” he captioned the post.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena.

The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

