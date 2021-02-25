Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt wins praise, SS Rajamouli calls it 'impressive', Ram Charan says 'great screen presence'
The first teaser of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi arrived on Wednesday. In no time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work was lavished with praise. Now SS Rajamouli has also said nice things about it.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:) Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen."
It may be recalled that Alia and Rajamouli are working together on his ambitious next, RRR. Alia is paired with Ram Charan in the film.
The teaser presented Alia in an all-new fire and brimstone avatar. As the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai, she is a queen. Unwilling to cede power, unrelenting with opponents, wily as a fox in public life, this is an Alia viewers haven't seen before. In white saris and big bindis, she brings to life the well-known mafia queen of Mumbai of the 60s - Gangubai Kothewali.
Lavishing praise for her work were many of her industry colleagues, friends and family. Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother actor Neetu Kapoor, his sister Riddhima, her co-star in many films, Varun Dhawan and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal took to their respective Instagram pages to praise her work.
Priyanka Chopra, who also is a good friend of Alia's, wrote on Twitter: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team."
Also read: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been ‘possessed by a demon’
Incidentally, Priyanka has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali before in Bajirao Mastani and did a special dance number in Ram Leela too.
Ram Charan, her co-star in RRR, wrote for Alia: "Superb Teaser Sanjay Sir! Great screen presence @aliaa08 Looking forward to the film."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years of Raveena Tandon| ‘I am in this industry by default, I never wanted to become an actor’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia's work praised, SS Rajamouli calls it 'impressive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pagglait teaser: Sanya can't seem to care about husband's death in quirky comedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora gives Bhaag Milkha Bhaag twist to old shoot, Katrina Kaif reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots which had her running barefoot in between two fields.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti says her college pics terrify her, Shahid Kapoor turns 40
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Aanand L Rai thanks fans for giving him his identity
- It has been 10 years since Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu released on the big screen. On the occasion, director Aanand L Rai penned a note of gratitude, thanking fans for his "Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai" identity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek posts his own 'Pawri' video with his e-challan for riding without helmet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi spotted at airport, here's who features on her mobile cover
- Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the Mumbai airport late Wednesday in an all denim look but it was her mobile cover that stole attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rumoured couple Tiger, Disha snapped outside restaurant on a dinner outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shows the most glamourous way to grate cheese, Navya Nanda reacts
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a picture from her time in the kitchen in New York along with a boomerang video to prove how she is the best at it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan shares throwback pic from their childhood to wish Shahid on his birthday
- Ishaan Khatter shared a throwback picture from their childhood to post a 'happy birthday' message for his half-brother, Shahid Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi in Gangubai Kathiawadi style
- Alia Bhatt did a 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' style namaste to the paparazzi while greeting them during director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Divya Bharti, Sajid managed to keep their marriage a secret from her father
- On Divya Bharti's birth anniversary, here's revisiting an episode from her life when she married producer Sajid Nadiadwala and managed to keep it a secret from her father, who was opposed to the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shahid: When Mira ‘whacked’ him minutes before Misha was born
- Shahid Kapoor said that he was with Mira Rajput in the labour room when she was giving birth to their daughter Misha. Mira 'whacked' Shahid when he got dizzy at one point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra wants to erase the time she was 'hugely overweight'
- Parineeti Chopra, on being asked about a time in her life she would like to forget, said that she would like to erase her college days as she was 'hugely overweight' at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox