Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan and Harshdeep Kaur receive Covid-19 vaccine, share pics
bollywood

Gauahar Khan and Harshdeep Kaur receive Covid-19 vaccine, share pics

While Gauahar Khan spoke about vaccinating the elderly, Harshdeep Kaur urged lactating mothers like her to go for the Covid-19 vaccine.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Harshdeep Kaur shared pictures too.

Actor Gauahar Khan and singer Harshdeep Kaur on Friday said they have received coronavirus vaccine.

In an Instagram post, Gauahar, 37, said she got vaccinated at a hospital in South Mumbai. She urged everyone, especially senior citizens, to get their jab as soon as possible.

“A lot of people don’t know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family," Gauahar wrote alongside a photgraph she clicked at the vaccination centre with her husband Zaid Darbar.

"Don’t forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another," she added.

Expressing gratitude to the hospital staff, Gauahar said they are doing a great job at making the experience easy and safe.

Harshdeep, who welcomed a baby boy in March, also got her first dose of the vaccine and urged all the lactating mothers to do the same.

"I got my first jab. To all the lactating mothers , it’s now safe to go for the vaccine..so get your shots as soon as possible! Let’s fight this," she wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Diddy drops throwback pic with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck

On March 1, the central government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-Covid-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 56,72,180, while 425 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 92,225, the health department said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauahar khan harshdeep kaur coronavirus vaccine

Related Stories

tv

Focus on helping people has kept Karan Wahi going

UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:49 PM IST
hollywood

Diddy drops throwback pic with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck

PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:36 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP