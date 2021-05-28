Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Diddy drops throwback pic with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck
Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001.
Diddy drops throwback pic with Jennifer Lopez amid her reunion with Ben Affleck

The 51-year-old hip-hop star Diddy took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback of him holding hands with Jennifer Lopez.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:36 PM IST

By sharing a throwback picture with American pop star Jennifer Lopez, rapper Diddy seems to be shooting his shot with his ex Jennifer, while the songstress is with Ben Affleck.

The 51-year-old hip-hop star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback of him holding hands with the singer. The photo is from the time when they were dating. He captioned the post as, "#tbt." TMZ reported that Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001.


The picture post by the Big Boys For Life actor is an innocuous throwback from Diddy, considering it comes at the same time when Jennifer is making huge headlines for rekindling the romance with one of her famous exes, Ben.

According to TMZ, Ben started dating Jennifer about a year and a half after she split with Diddy.

While the reason behind Diddy posting the throwback picture is not clear, it is not the first time he has posted something provocative about Jennifer while the singer-actor is in a relationship with someone else.

Also read: KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

Fans may recall that in early 2019, Diddy slid into Jennifer's comments section to reply "OMG" with a heart-eyes emoji to one of her sexy photos while she was dating Alex Rodriguez.

As reported by TMZ, fans accused Diddy of being thirsty, and A-Rod even responded to Diddy's comment with, "Lucky me." Jennifer later revealed that Diddy apologized to A-Rod for the comment.


