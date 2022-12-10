Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan goes ‘subhan Allah’ as teary-eyed DJ Khaled performs Umrah in Mecca: ‘No classes, no exceptions'

Published on Dec 10, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Gauahar Khan in her latest tweet praised DJ Khaled who was seen emotional during his visit to Mecca. He performed Umrah and shared a video with fans.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Gauahar Khan is impressed with DJ Khaled who recently visited Mecca and performed Umrah (an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca). A video of the DJ getting emotional upon reaching the Kaaba has now surfaced online. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca

Reacting to the emotional moment shared by DJ Khaled, Gauahar Khan wrote on Twitter, “Subhan Allah! Stars, Non stars , working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way. No exceptions.”

DJ Khaled posted a picture with Mike Tyson from Mecca and shared on Instagram, “We on our way to MECCA GOD DID! Bless up my brother@miketysonand father of Tyson. More love more blessings more life GOD IS THE GREATEST!”

Opening up about his spiritual experience in Mecca, he captioned his video, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!! It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother@miketyson.”

Gauahar Khan is among the Indian celebrities who visited Mecca. The latest one to perform Umrah was Shah Rukh Khan. Gauahar had visited Mecca with her husband, actor and content creator Zaid Darbar after they got married.

Talking about her experience, Gauahar told Hindustan Times, “It was my first time with Zaid and Zaid’s first time there as well. We all shared a lot of nice moments together. Doing sehri (the early morning meal before the day long fasting) and iftar (the meal to break the fast in the evening) together, praying together. We made the most of it. It was the best time to pray and to be close to Allah. It’s a very personal time with your almighty, you can’t really explain it. It is an extremely emotional awakening when you are there.”

