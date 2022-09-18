‘Queen’ Gauri Khan makes heads turn as she attends event in black dress; fans react: ‘She looks stunning’

Gauri Khan, interior designer and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, attended a launch event for a jewellery brand in Mumbai on Saturday. Gauri made a statement when she arrived at the event. She was captured by the paparazzi as she made her way to the venue and posed for photos. Gauri wore an elegant black gown and glamorous makeup at the event. Many fans reacted to her look on social media, with some calling her ‘queen’. Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan wanted to marry Gauri Khan again

Commenting on a video of Gauri Khan shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, a fan wrote along with heart eye emojis, “Her in black.” Another one said, “Beauty in black.” Many wrote ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’ in the comments sections, while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Gauri and her daughter Suhana Khan were in Dubai with their friends. Gauri had shared glimpses from her holiday with Suhana and their friends Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. A few days earlier, Gauri had confirmed that she will be appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, but this time without her husband for company.

Gauri will be seen along with her friends, the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Seema Sajdej, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey. This marks Gauri’s second appearance on the Koffee Couch, previously she was seen along with Shah Rukh, actor Hrithik Roshan, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Gauri had also shared a video of her upcoming reality show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. She had shared a teaser from the upcoming first episode of her show featuring her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan and more will be a part of the upcoming episodes of the show. The show will stream on the Mirchi Plus app and YouTube.

