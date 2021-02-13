IND USA
Gauri Khan with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at an event.
bollywood

Gauri Khan looks glam as she joins Bollywood Wives Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana and Seema at event, See pics

  • Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse of the event where she launched a food brand in the company of her 'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Gauri Khan recently united with her friends: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandy at the launch of a food brand at her store. The interior designer-entrepreneur was the star of the evening in a short black and white polka-dotted number and stilettos.

Gauri shared a solo picture of her look for the launch event on Instagram. She followed it with a group picture that included Maheep in a printed suit, Bhavana in an olive green short dress, Neelam in a magenta number and Seema in a black velvet outfit.


Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Launch of @foodhealindia at Gauri Khan Designs, İn the current situation, healthy living has been a priority for all of us. I'm delighted to be associated with FoodHeal, who present a range of products that are both, healthy, and delicious."

Bhavana also shared a candid selfie of all of them together and a group picture with her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars. She captioned it, “Fabulous evening with my fabulous friends !!!”


Gauri continues to remain busy with work and home while husband Shah Rukh Khan continues to work on his next, Pathan. The actor will be pairing up with Deepika Padukone again in the film.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika, she says ‘You need a little practice Diana’

Recently, Gauri shared a cute picture of her younger son Abram wearing his boxing gloves. She called him "My Mike Tyson" in the caption. Shah Rukh felt completely unaware of the time when Abram slipped his hands into boxing gloves and commented to the post on Twitter, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???"


Shah Rukh and Gauri's other kids Aryan and Suhana also flew down to India to be with them during the coronavirus pandemic. Suhana has now flown back to the US where she is enrolled in an acting course.

gauri khan neelam kothari maheep kapoor seema khan bhavana pandey

