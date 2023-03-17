Gauri Khan looks glams as she poses with Rani Mukerji, wishes her for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released on March 17, and has been getting positive reviews from audiences. Gauri Khan had a special message for the actor and took to Instagram to send good wishes for the film. (Also read: Real ‘Mrs Chatterjee’ cries after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Watch) Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post a picture with Rani Mukerji.

Gauri posted a picture with Rani on her Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Best wishes #mrschatterjeevsnorway . . Lots of (red heart emoticon)" Gauri spotted a green and black dress while Rani was seen in a black shirt and matching black pants. Recently, Gauri's husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan also reviewed Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and showered praises on Rani Mukherji. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shah Rukh shared a poster of the film. He wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

Recently, veteran actor Rekha praised Rani after watching the special screening of the movie. She had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching, was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this 'Bengal Tigress' of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what 'Mother India' is all about!"

Sagarika Bhattacharya, the woman whose life inspired the film, also watched the film and had an emotional reaction. She said: “I don't know if I am a good mother or a bad mother, but I am a mother. Mother can do anything for her children. Rani mam thank you, aapne toh mera dil jeet liya (Rani Mukerji has won my heart). I am so happy."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway revolves around a story of an immigrant mother who fights a nation for her children's custody. She moves to Norway after marriage and starts her family. However, things take a different turn when her children are taken away from her on the pretext of improper parenting. Rani Mukerji appears as Debika, the mother while actor Anirban Bhattacharya plays her husband.

