Gauri Khan steals the show as she joins Malaika Arora at store launch, Arjun Kapoor attends with sister Anshula Kapoor

Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor and several others from Bollywood attended a store launch hosted by Malaika Arora on Wednesday. Malaika has collaborated with Namrata Karad to bring the global artisanal accessories brand to India and made sure she celebrated the launch with a fun bash. Also read: Arjun Kapoor reveals on Koffee With Karan why he isn't ready to marry Malaika Arora just yet

Malaika Arora decked up in a shimmery orange dress for the store launch. Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also made his presence felt at the launch party as he arrived in a pink shirt and black trousers paired with a dark orange blazer. His sister Anshula Kapoor also joined them. Malaika's entire family, including son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak, and her parents were also a part of the event.

Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor at the store launch. (Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak and her parents at the store launch. (Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan was among the most elegantly dressed at the party as she arrived in a black dress. She joined Farah Khan to pose for the paparazzi. Her fans were blown away by her looks as a video of her posing outside the store was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Several fans called Gauri Khan “King's queen," while referring to Shah Rukh Khan. A fan wrote, "She is so pretty." Another person commented, “What a classy lady, very nice.” An Instagram user also said, “I’m convinced this woman doesn’t age.” A comment also read, "Absolutely stunner. How calm, composed...aise hi thodi Shah Rukh ka pehle aur akhri pyar h (there is a reason she is Shah Rukh Khan's first and last love)."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh were also spotted. They joined Gauri to pose for photographs. Angad Bedi, Jackky Bhagnani, Sophie Choudry, and Zayed Khan were also among the attendees.

Maheep Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Zayed Khan and Arjun Kapoor at the store launch. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika also followed the Greek tradition of breaking plates at the event. A guest shared a video of Malaika and sister Amrita throwing plates as the music played and wrote, “Madame Malla sure knows how to throw a party. And also some plates.”

