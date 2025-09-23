Gauri Khan to design a special mantle for the trophy as Shah Rukh Khan wins National Award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The superstar was presented the award in a special ceremony for the 71st National Film Awards, held in Delhi today, amid a wave of applause and admiration from peers and fans alike. Shah Rukh Khan received the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan, marking his first. The star was congratulated by a touching message from his wife, Gauri Khan.

Gauri congratulates SRK, to design special mantle for the award

This marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Award, a prestigious recognition that had eluded the superstar for decades despite his iconic status and countless memorable performances. While he has been widely celebrated as the King of Bollywood and adored by fans around the globe, this moment finally places him in the pantheon of National Award-winning actors, a long-awaited and emotional achievement for both Shah Rukh and his admirers.

As heartfelt tributes poured in from across the country, one of the most touching came from his wife, Gauri Khan, who took to Instagram to celebrate the win.

Gauri, known for her celebrated work as an interior designer, shared a photograph of Shah Rukh holding the trophy and penned a loving note: “What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.”

Meanwhile, the awards ceremony also recognised several other standout performances this year. Rani Mukerji was awarded Best Actress for her powerful role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a performance that drew widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and real-life inspiration.

Vikrant Massey was honoured for his critically lauded role in 12th Fail. His portrayal of a young man navigating the odds to crack one of India's toughest exams struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning him accolades for his nuanced and grounded performance.

Other awards won by Shah Rukh Khan

Over the course of his career spanning more than 30 years, Shah Rukh has received numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards, most of them in the Best Actor category, for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Swades, and Chak De! India. He’s also been honoured with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, and various international recognitions, including the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d'honneur from the French government.