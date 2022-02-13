Gehraiyaan's stunning Alibaug beach villa is actually a boutique hotel in Goa. Take a tour with these pics

Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday to a mixed reception from the viewers and critics. While not many could agree on the film's story, theme or sudden change of tone, almost everyone seemed impressed by just how stunning it looked.

Gehraiyaan featured views of the sea, pristine streets and cafes of South Bombay and lush green beach villas of Alibaug. Except, not quite. Tia's Alibaug villa is actually a boutique hotel in Goa by the name of Ahilya By The Sea.

Available on rent for ₹34,000 per night (the prices also go down to 15K depending on the date), the villa had a large infinity pool at the front and is surrounded by palm trees all around. Check out a few pictures of the property here:

The property's description on the site reads: “Tucked away in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay, Ahilya by the Sea is a serene and private escape. The property’s nine tastefully decorated and welcoming rooms are spread across three independent villas and enjoy two beautiful swimming pools. Ahilya by the Sea is the sister property of the renowned Ahilya Fort in Central India, and we carry forward the same philosophy of hospitality: the feeling of a staying in a family home, surrounded by understated elegance, enjoying the finer things in life.”

Also read: Twitter isn't feeling calm after that shocking last hour of Gehraiyaan: 'Kya tha woh?'

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa with Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is about relationships, infidelity and complex secrets.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Shakun's story, that he has co-written with Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre and Yash Sahai, has its heart at the right place yet it falters at many places. You are often left wondering, 'why', 'how' and 'is that it?' Some questions are left unanswered, some issues are assumed to have been sorted. Characters in this film so easily move on in their lives without ever wanting to know what really conspired. Despite these flaws, Gehraiyaan unravels the intricacies of relationships and the extent one can go to save or destroy them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON