Genelia D'Souza performs Vat Savitri puja for her ‘dearest navra’ Riteish Deshmukh; fans say ‘biwi ho toh aisi’

Bollywood actors Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples in the industry. On June 10, Genelia marked the auspicious occasion of Vat Purnima (aka Vat Savitri Vrat) with heartfelt devotion and grace. The festival, observed by married Hindu women for the well-being and long life of their husbands, saw Genelia embracing the rituals with love and devotion. (Also Read: Genelia Deshmukh on whether Riteish Deshmukh made her quit films after marriage) Genelia D'Souza observes Vat Savitri fast for Riteish Deshmukh.

Genelia D'Souza performs the Vat Savitri vrat rituals

Genelia took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing the Vat Savitri rituals. The actor was seen wearing a white and yellow anarkali suit, performing the sacred puja and tying threads around a banyan tree, a key ritual of the festival. Sharing the video, Genelia wrote, "Dearest Navra, I love you – Busss," and tagged her husband Riteish.

Riteish reshared the video on Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his wife. He wrote, "Dearest Baiko @geneliad – am truly blessed to have you in my life. You are my anchor, my force, the wind beneath my wings, my life – I love you." Genelia's video won hearts, with fans showering love on the actor. One comment read, "Biwi ho toh aisi!! Am I right, Riteish jee?" Another wrote, "Most fav people for a reason," while a third said, "This is beautiful. God bless."

Genelia and Riteish’s relationship

Genelia and Riteish first met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The two dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2012. They are now proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Their chemistry and mutual admiration have made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples.

Genelia and Riteish's upcoming films

Genelia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. Also starring Aamir Khan in the lead role and directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 20 June.

Riteish, meanwhile, is basking in the success of his recent release Housefull 5. He will next be seen in Raja Shivaji, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. The historical drama is slated for release in 2026.