Ghooskhor Pandat row: Anurag Thakur welcomes Centre's directive to Netflix to remove teaser of Manoj Bajpayee film

Ghooskhor Pandat, an upcoming Netflix release starring Manoj Bajpayee, has stirred controversy over its title. It prompted creator Neeraj Pandey and lead star Manoj Bajpayee to issue a clarification, saying the intention was not to cause hurt and that they are withdrawing all the publicity material related to the movie. Now, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur has welcomed the central government's order to remove the teaser. (Also read: Ghooskhor Pandat teaser and promotional material removed by Netflix on Centre's directive, says BJP amid backlash) Manoj Bajpayee during promotions for the upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. (PTI Photo)

What Anurag Thakur said Taking to his X account, he said in Hindi, “The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Modi government heartily respect all sections of society and are staunch advocates for upholding the dignity and purity of every community. Any attempt to demean any section of society or tarnish its image is utterly unacceptable to us.”

He added, "The directive issued by the Central Government to remove the teaser of the controversial Netflix film "Ghooskhori Pandit" and all related content is welcome and commendable. We condemn any act filled with malice against the Brahmin community or any other community, and the Modi government is committed to safeguarding the honor of all sections of society."

What is the controversy? The controversy erupted after Netflix India announced its 2026 slate, and the title Ghooskhor Pandat, along with its teaser, sparked backlash on social media. The controversy also led to the registration of an FIR against Neeraj and the film’s team at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.

Meanwhile, Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based organisation, issued a notice to Friday Story Tellers, Neeraj Pandey's production house, which states, "You are a bona fide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorized and not even applied and granted." The notice sought immediate response and cautioned the makers of disciplinary action.

Both Neeraj and Manoj addressed the controversy. “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community,” said Neeraj in his statement.