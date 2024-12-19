This actor vanished from Bollywood after acclaimed debut, now runs 10,000 crore company, richer than Aamir Khan, Ranbir

The early 2010s saw a spate of new talent entering Bollywood. Young actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Sidharth Malhotra entered the industry. Almost all of them went on to have successful careers. However, not the entire class of early 2010s became stars of the future. One in particular quit films immediately after their debut, only to return to the industry as a corporate bigwig. (Also read: I want to create my own identity: Girish Kumar) Girish Kumar Taurani did just two feature films before quitting acting.

The actor who quit films despite acclaimed debut

Girish Kumar made his acting debut in 2013 with Prabhu Deva's romantic drama Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The film, a remake of the director's Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, also starred Shruti Haasan. The film's music was a hit even as it performed just average at the box office. However, Girish earned some praise, earning nominations for Best Debut or Newcomer at three awards shows. After this, Girish appeared in only one film - Loveshhuda, a romantic comedy opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon released in 2016. Following the critical and commercial failure of the film, Girish bid adieu to acting. However, his family lineage meant he was never far from the film world.

Girish Kumar's second innings

Girish is the son of film producer Kumar S Taurani and the nephew of Ramesh S Taurani. As the founders of the Tips Industries, the Taurani brothers are among the most powerful and influential figures in the Indian entertainment world. After leaving his acting career behind, Girish entered the family business, assisting his father and uncle in running the Tips empire. Currently, he is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Tips Industries, giving him a central role in one of the largest entertainment companies in India. According to Moneycontrol, as of December 2024, Tips has a market cap of ₹10,517 crore.

Girish Kumar's incredible wealth

His stake in the family business means that Girish has been able to amass considerable wealth for himself, making him richer than many of his more successful contemporaries and seniors. According to Trendlyne, corporate shareholding filings put Girish's wealth at around ₹2164 crore. This makes him richer than not just contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹400 crore), Ranveer Singh ( ₹245 crore), and Varun Dhawan ( ₹380 crore), but even superstar Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore).

Girish is married to his childhood sweetheart Krsna. They have one child. The family lives in Mumbai where Girish is a promoter and executive with Tips Music.