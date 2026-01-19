‘Giving Sushant Singh Rajput some inside secrets on MS Dhoni’: Sapna Bhavani’s 2016 throwback gets fans emotional

Sapna, who worked closely with Dhoni as his hairstylist and shared a warm bond with his wife, Sakshi and daughter, Ziva, captioned the post, “Jumping in on the 2016 trend 10 years wasn’t that long ago, and yet it was.” The year holds special significance, as 2016 also marked the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, directed by Neeraj Pandey, with Sushant essaying the role of the legendary cricketer.

Revisiting moments from nearly a decade ago, Sapna shared a selfie with Sushant captured mid-laughter and wrote, “Giving Sushant some inside secrets on MS Dhoni, he was cracking up.” Another photo featured Sushant with Dhoni and the latter's daughter Ziva, with Sapna recalling, “This series of photos I took of Sushant, Mahi and Ziva broke the internet,” adding that she had even formed a close “gang” with Sushant and Ziva at the time.

Celebrity hairstylist and actor Sapna Bhavani recently took fans on an emotional trip down memory lane as she joined the viral '2026 is the new 2016' trend, sharing unseen throwback photos featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and former Team India captain MS Dhoni . The nostalgic post, accompanied by candid anecdotes, struck a chord with fans who flooded the comments section with memories and heartfelt reactions.

The throwback post triggered an outpouring of emotion from fans. One user wrote, “2016 I was there in the same C wing of Interface Heights with SSR, what a gem he was.” Another comment read, “Heart-warming to see so many Sushant moments here,” while a fan praised Sapna, saying, “Sapnaaaaaa!!!! You are the original original. Amaze me forever.”

Sapna also shared pictures with superstar Rajinikanth and cricketer Virat Kohli.