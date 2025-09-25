Gorgeous Karisma Kapoor makes 1st public outing amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate; stuns in yellow saree

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s multi-crore estate has intensified, as his children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, accused his widow and third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of forging his will and excluding them from their rightful inheritance. Amid this ongoing legal battle, Karisma was recently seen making a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport. Karisma Kapoor stuns in a bright yellow saree.

Karisma Kapoor's first public appearance

On Thursday, Karisma was spotted stepping out of her car, waving to photographers before posing for pictures. She looked radiant in a bright yellow saree, paired with elegant gold jewellery. Carrying a small handbag, she completed her look with her hair tied in a neat bun adorned with a gajra. The actor was seen following the Navratri colour trend. This marked her first public appearance since the highly publicised dispute over Sunjay’s estate began.

It is not known where she was headed to.

Fans flooded social media with admiration for her look. Comments included: “Biwi No. 1 vibes,” “She is sunlight… what a grace,” and “Man, how beautiful she is #childhoodcrush.” Others simply added, “She’s so attractive.”

About the Legal Dispute

Sunjay Kapur, businessman and chairman of the auto manufacturer Sona Comstar, and Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, passed away in London in June this year due to a reported heart attack. Months after his death, his children, Samaira and Kiaan, approached the Delhi High Court seeking a share of their late father’s estate, with Karisma representing them in the matter.

On 10 September, the Delhi High Court heard the petition filed by the siblings, which contained several allegations. They claimed their father had “repeatedly assured” them of their share, but that this promise was not honoured in his final will. They accused Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the document. The petition was filed followed by a meeting on 30 July, during which Priya presented a will allegedly executed on 21 March. She has also sought an injunction against the transfer or disposal of the property. The court has now directed Priya to submit a detailed list of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur. The next hearing is scheduled for 9 October.

Meanwhile, Karisma has been keeping busy with her work. Most recently, she appeared as a guest on Super Dancer Season 5. A source told Hindustan Times: “Karisma is completely focused on her work. She is not letting the controversy surrounding her late husband’s estate affect her professional life. She is committed to her projects and continues to shoot as planned.”