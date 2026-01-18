Govinda says wife Sunita Ahuja is being used in a ‘big conspiracy’ after she comments on his multiple affairs

Speaking to news agency ANI, Govinda said, “What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem... So, today, I'm responding. I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy... But she [Sunita] can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman.”

Bollywood star Govinda 's marriage to Sunita Ahuja has remained under intense public scrutiny over the past year. After reports suggesting that the couple was headed for a divorce, there were rumours of Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair. Recently, Sunita grabbed headlines after she said that Govinda has had multiple affairs and that she will never forgive him. Govinda has now responded to the claims and said that Sunita is being ‘used’ for a ‘conspiracy.’ (Also read: ‘Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi’: Sunita Ahuja hints at actor's multiple affairs )

‘I pray that there is no misunderstanding’ The actor said that he is being targeted by powerful people. He added, "To ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man had accused me, and that man got exposed too later. When your popularity in the film industry goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you. I pray to God that He removes me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children... I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated... I make a humble request, especially to my own family."

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987. They have two children--Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. In 2024, Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver. He was then hospitalised. A few months later, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were headed for divorce. The two of them dismissed those rumours, and she said that no one can separate them.