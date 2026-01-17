‘Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi’: Sunita Ahuja hints at actor's multiple affairs

Speaking further about the alleged extramarital attention around her husband, Sunita remarked, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain, but tum thodi bevkoof ho. Tum 63 ke ho gaye ho. You need to get Tina married, Yash ki career hai (Many such women come along, but you’re a bit foolish. You are 63 years old now. You need to get Tina married; Yash has his career to focus on)."

She further adds, “Main Nepal ki hoon; khukri nikal dungi na, toh sabki haalat kharab ho jaayegi. Isliye bolti hoon, satark ho ja beta, abhi bhi (I’m from Nepal; if I take out a khukri, everyone will be in trouble. That’s why I tell him, be careful, there’s still time)."

Though the full interview is yet to be released, a promo from the upcoming podcast, shared by MissMalini, shows Sunita making strong statements about Govinda. In the clip, she is heard saying, “Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi” (I will not forgive Govinda).

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda ’s marriage has remained under intense public scrutiny over the past year. After reports surfaced suggesting that the couple was headed for a divorce, rumours of Govinda’s alleged extramarital affair further added fuel to the fire. While Sunita has repeatedly denied claims of a separation, she has spoken candidly on multiple occasions about the alleged affair. Now, in a fresh interview, she has once again hinted at the same, stating, “Aisi ladkiyan bohot aati hain” (Such women keep coming into his life).

Sunita also addressed Govinda’s alleged lack of involvement in their son Yash Ahuja’s career. She said, “Being Govinda’s son, he didn’t tell him, ‘Aap meri help kardo’. Govinda ne bhi uski koi help nahi ki” (Despite being Govinda’s son, he never asked him, ‘Please help me’. Govinda also didn’t help him in any way.).

Recalling confronting her husband, she said, “Maine uske muh par bola, ‘Tu baap hai ki kya hai?’” (I said to his face, ‘Are you even a father or what?’).

When Sunita denied divorce rumours Earlier, during the 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sunita strongly dismissed divorce rumours during an interaction with the media. She said, “Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath mein dekh kar… itna close…Agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? (Hasn’t the media been slapped in the face today? Seeing us together… so close…If something was wrong, would we be this close?)"

She went on to say, "Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye. Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai” (No one can separate the two of us. Even if someone descends from above, my Govinda is only mine and no one else’s).

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, keeping their marriage under wraps until the birth of their daughter Tina in 1989