Govinda sends good wishes to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding despite fallout with David Dhawan

Actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan seem to have mended their differences with the wedding of the latter's son, Varun Dhawan. On Saturday, Govinda posted a picture on his Instagram Stories, which showed a note sent to him by the Dhawan family.

The note read, "We tied the knot on 24-1-21 in an intimate ceremony with family and we missed you. To a wonderful beginning for Natasha and Varun. Thank you for your blessings. Laali and David Dhawan, Jaanvi and Rohit Dhawan."

Posting a picture of the note and the goodies that were sent to him, Govinda wrote, 'God bless you both beta @varundvn @natashadalalabel." Varun reposted the picture on his own Instagram Stories and added an 'I Love You' sticker to it.

Govinda gave him blessing to the new couple.

Govinda had a public fallout with David after appearing in 17 films for him. Speaking with journalist Rajat Sharma on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda had said, “After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know.”

About Varun, Govinda had said, “I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan’s son. He is educated. I never realized the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi. I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives so well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films.”

However, in December, Varun had shared an old picture of Govinda and his father on sets. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE OG COOLIE NO1,” Varun had written. Govinda reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you beta.”

