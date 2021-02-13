IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Govinda sends good wishes to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding despite fallout with David Dhawan
Govinda has shared his blessings for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
Govinda has shared his blessings for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
bollywood

Govinda sends good wishes to Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding despite fallout with David Dhawan

Despite his bad blood with filmmaker David Dhawan, Govinda has extended his good wishes to actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal on their recent wedding.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan seem to have mended their differences with the wedding of the latter's son, Varun Dhawan. On Saturday, Govinda posted a picture on his Instagram Stories, which showed a note sent to him by the Dhawan family.

The note read, "We tied the knot on 24-1-21 in an intimate ceremony with family and we missed you. To a wonderful beginning for Natasha and Varun. Thank you for your blessings. Laali and David Dhawan, Jaanvi and Rohit Dhawan."

Posting a picture of the note and the goodies that were sent to him, Govinda wrote, 'God bless you both beta @varundvn @natashadalalabel." Varun reposted the picture on his own Instagram Stories and added an 'I Love You' sticker to it.

Govinda gave him blessing to the new couple.
Govinda gave him blessing to the new couple.

Govinda had a public fallout with David after appearing in 17 films for him. Speaking with journalist Rajat Sharma on the show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda had said, “After I left politics, I told my secretary to keep the phone speaker on, so that I could listen what he (David Dhawan) was saying. I heard David saying, Chi-Chi (Govinda’s nickname) is questioning a lot. He was telling my secretary, I do not want to work with Govinda anymore. Tell him to do some small bit roles. This shocked me and I decided never to work with him. After 4-5 months, I again rang him up just to find out if he would give me a guest appearance in his film. He then never rang me back. I am revealing this in public after so many years. I think he is under somebody’s influence. I do not think he is that same David Dhawan whom I used to know.”

About Varun, Govinda had said, “I do not think his son will ever do 17 films with him, because he is, after all, David Dhawan’s son. He is educated. I never realized the meaning of doing 17 films with a director. It was Sanjay Dutt who told me to give work to a fellow Punjabi. I used to give work to fellow Punjabis at that time. I liked David and did many hit films with him. I did not even treat my relatives so well as I treated him. Even with my brother, who is a director, I did not do 17 films.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share how her side of family cheered loudly during 'sombre moment' at wedding. Watch

However, in December, Varun had shared an old picture of Govinda and his father on sets. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE OG COOLIE NO1,” Varun had written. Govinda reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you beta.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan govinda

Related Stories

Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
bollywood

Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
Varun Dhawan has been shooting in Mumbai these days.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Lokhande with boyfriend Vicky Jain.
Ankita Lokhande with boyfriend Vicky Jain.
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain jet off on romantic Valentine’s Day vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain set off on a romantic holiday. While she shared glimpses from the plane and the airport, she has not revealed the destination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have starred together in films such as Agneepath and Krrish.
bollywood

Priyanka reveals in Unfinished how Hrithik turned real-life hero for her once

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has revealed in her memoir Unfinished how Hrithik Roshan lent a helping hand to her when she needed it the most in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone shared a screenshot of an abusive message sent to her on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone shared a screenshot of an abusive message sent to her on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika shames troll for sending her abusive DMs: 'Your family must be so proud'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram Stories to call out a man who had sent her abusive messages in her direct messages. However, she later deleted her post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Govinda has shared his blessings for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
Govinda has shared his blessings for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
bollywood

Govinda sends good wishes to Varun and Natasha on their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Despite his bad blood with filmmaker David Dhawan, Govinda has extended his good wishes to actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal on their recent wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal share a passionate kiss on Kiss Day.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal share a passionate kiss on Kiss Day.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal celebrate Kiss Day with a smooch. See photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:48 PM IST
On Kiss Day, Aditya Narayan shared a rare moment of PDA with his wife, Shweta Agarwal. He posted a picture of them sharing a sweet kiss. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka, Nick share how her family cheered during 'sombre moment' at wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Nick Jonas teased Priyanka Chopra about beating her at their wedding games. She, meanwhile, opened up about how her boisterous Indian family cheered during a 'sombre' moment at their Christian wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti on her new song Matlabi Yariyan: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in a film for the third time. She has crooned Matlabi Yariyan in The Girl on the Train.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna shares new Valentines' mantra with fans.(Instagram)
Twinkle Khanna shares new Valentines' mantra with fans.(Instagram)
bollywood

When Twinkle Khanna was locked inside the school with her boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has written about her first love, and how she got locked inside her school with him once.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at an event.
Gauri Khan with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at an event.
bollywood

Gauri looks glam in short polka number as she joins Bollywood Wives at event

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse of the event where she launched a food brand in the company of her 'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.
bollywood

Rana Daggubati reveals parents' reaction to pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol are parents to a baby boy.
Actor Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol are parents to a baby boy.
bollywood

Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Valentine’s Day plans? Yet to be decided by their three-month old son

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Actor Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s love story started off 11 years ago, when she visited his radio station for an interview, and he says it’s been the ‘longest interview of her life’!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra first talked about the 'panties should be seen' incident at an event in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra first talked about the 'panties should be seen' incident at an event in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka first revealed ‘panties should be seen’ incident in 2018. Details here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra wrote about an unpleasant experience with a director who said her 'panties should be seen' during a sensual dance sequence. She first talked about the incident at an event in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often share glimpses into their married life on social media.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often share glimpses into their married life on social media.
bollywood

Shilpa is shocked as Raj Kundra shares 'bedroom secrets' in Valentine's video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra recently shot for a special video on Valentine's Day. However, the actor got quite the shock when Raj chose to divulge their 'bedroom secrets'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh is hoping Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will hold the ship.
Ranveer Singh is hoping Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will hold the ship.
bollywood

Ranveer pins his hope on Rohit-Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Ranveer Singh seems glued to his TV screen as India fights it out with England on the first day of the second Test match. Ranveer has pinned his hope on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment days before delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP