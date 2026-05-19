Govinda wins praise for apologising after heated exchange between his security and paparazzo at an event: ‘He’s so calm'

In a video circulating on Instagram, Govinda’s security guard can be seen getting into a heated argument with a paparazzo while trying to protect the actor. The paparazzo was heard saying, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain? (What are you doing? Why are you touching me?).”

Bollywood actor Govinda recently attended the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 in Mumbai as the chief guest. As he was leaving the event, fans and paparazzi gathered around to click photographs. Amid the chaos, one of his security guards allegedly pushed a paparazzo, leading to a heated argument. However, Govinda handled the situation calmly, apologising before heading to his car.

As the argument escalated, Govinda quickly stepped in and tried to calm the situation. The actor was heard telling his security guard, “He’s my friend,” before apologising to the paparazzo and asking him to relax. He then left for his car.

Fans praised Govinda for the way he handled the situation. One comment read, “Govinda is such a calm and composed person.” Another user wrote, “Govinda is so kind. Love it.” Another commented, “Govinda ji dealt with it in a very cool and professional way.” One more fan wrote, “Govinda handled it well.”

About Govinda Govinda made his Bollywood debut in the 1980s and rose to superstardom in the 1990s with films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu and Partner. The actor cemented his popularity in the industry as the “king of comedy”. His collaborations with filmmaker David Dhawan and actors like Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan continue to be loved by audiences.

Some of his biggest hits over the years include Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aankhen, Saajan Chale Sasural, Aunty No. 1 and Bhagam Bhag among others.

The actor has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role. Directed by Sikander Bharti, the film failed at the box office, and since then, Govinda has not announced any new projects.

His wife Sunita Ahuja had earlier expressed her wish to see Govinda return to the big screen. She also shared that the actor had been surrounded by the wrong company for a long time and urged him to focus on better scripts and fitness instead of only pursuing solo hero films, a formula that worked well in the 1990s. However, Govinda’s manager later revealed that several producers and actors have been approaching him with scripts, but the actor is waiting for the right offer.