Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja recalls losing their 3-month-old daughter: ‘Her lungs didn’t develop’

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has revealed that losing her three-month-old daughter in her arms was the most difficult period of her life. She said she lost her second child due to premature birth. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987.

Sunita Ahuja gets emotional

Sunita looks back at the turbulent phase of her life during an interview with Usha Kakade on her YouTube channel. Sunita spoke about the time when she lost her second child, a prematurely born baby girl, when she was asked about the most difficult period of her life.

Looking back, Sunita shared, “When my second daughter was born, she was born prematurely. She was in my arms for three months, but her lungs didn’t develop properly. So eventually, one night, she couldn’t breathe properly, and she passed away in my arms. That was extremely difficult for me. I could have had two daughters and a son today.”

In 2024, Sunita spoke about losing her second daughter during a conversation with Hauterrfly. At that time, she had said, “I was in a very bad condition at that time. She was born at eight months, but we lost her after three months. I was travelling too much with Govinda. I didn’t know much because my first delivery went very smoothly. I did not know that I shouldn’t have done heavy lifting, so I carried heavy chocolate bags from Singapore, and my water burst when I reached Mumbai.”

What do we know about Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, even before Govinda rose to stardom in Bollywood. The couple kept their marriage a secret and only went public after welcoming their daughter, Tina Ahuja, the following year. They also have a son, Yashvardhan, who was born in 1997. While Tina has already made her Bollywood debut, Yashvardhan is all set to make his acting debut with Sai Rajesh's yet-untitled film.

Lately, there have been rumours that Govinda and Sunita are heading for a divorce. However, they have denied it. Sunita has also started a new chapter in her life and posts vlogs regularly.