Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja speaks for the first time after his gunshot injury, updates fans about his health

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, visited her husband at the Criticare Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sunita gave an update about Govinda's health and his discharge from hospital. The actor sustained a bullet injury in his leg from his revolver on Tuesday morning. (Also Read | Shatrughan Sinha puts to rest conspiracy theories around Govinda's gunshot injury) Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, spoke about the actor.

Sunita talks about Govinda

Speaking with media, Sunita said Govinda is "better". She said in Hindi and English, "Sir's health is better now. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged tomorrow or the day after. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered."

She also added, "Pooja and prayers are being held for him everywhere. He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him. I would like to tell the fans not to panic, he is fine. After a few months, he will be able to start dancing again (laughs). Thank you so much."

How Govidna shot himself

The incident took place around 4.45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Govinda had shared a message for fans after accident

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers. "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

Soon after learning about the incident, director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

With ANI inputs