Ground Zero OTT release: Revisiting 5 Hindi films that captured Kashmir's complexity

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Ground Zero is all set to have its full-fledged OTT release this week on Prime Video, that is, June 20, 2025. The film has brought Kashmir, once again, into the spotlight. Over the years, the region, marked by its stunning landscapes and turbulent history, has served as more than just a backdrop for several films in Indian cinema. For many filmmakers, Kashmir has been a character in itself, embodying everything from political turmoil and military conflict to psychological unrest and personal transformation. Emraan Hashmi in a poster of Ground Zero

5 Bollywood movies that showcased Kashmir's turmoil

Here’s a look at five Hindi films (available on OTTplay Premium) that have explored the many layers of Kashmir, each offering a distinct take on its beauty, trauma, and complexity.

One of the most talked-about films recently, The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, tackled the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits head-on. The film stirred nationwide conversation and was both critically acclaimed and heavily debated.

Anchored by performances from Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty, the story unfolds through a deeply emotional and unsettling lens, drawing from real-life testimonies. Its raw portrayal of historical pain made it a landmark in socio-political storytelling in Indian cinema.

A high-octane military drama inspired by real events, Uri: The Surgical Strike chronicled India’s surgical strikes in retaliation to a terror attack on an army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film featured a breakout performance by Vicky Kaushal and turned “How’s the josh?” into a national catchphrase.

While Uri leaned into the genre of war films with stylised action and patriotic fervour, it also presented Kashmir as a charged zone of geopolitical tension, as seen through the eyes of those on the front lines.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider remains one of the most critically acclaimed films to emerge from Hindi cinema’s relationship with Kashmir. A bold adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, the film is set during the height of insurgency in the 1990s.

With a stellar cast including Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, and Irrfan Khan, Haider explores the themes of betrayal, identity, and grief. The film also captures the haunting beauty of Kashmir while laying bare the psychological and political scars left by decades of conflict.

Though not overtly political, Imtiaz Ali’s Highway uses Kashmir as a metaphor for personal healing. Alia Bhatt’s character Veera, who is kidnapped and is on the run, finds solace in the valley’s snow-covered serenity, far removed from her chaotic past. The film, which explores Stockholm syndrome, ends with Kashmir being where she finds solace with her kidnapper, played by Randeep Hooda, but is also saved by her close ones after being missing for several weeks.

Kashmir, in this case, becomes a canvas of peace and rebirth. Its landscapes offer Veera a kind of emotional escape and clarity, highlighting the contrast between inner turmoil and external calm. The film subtly touches on how the region’s silence can be both restorative and reflective.

Set against the backdrop of a court-martial trial in Kashmir, Shaurya is a layered military drama that examines religious bias, systemic injustice, and ethical grey zones within the armed forces. Directed by Samar Khan, the film stars Rahul Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Javed Jaffrey, and Minissha Lamba.

Rather than taking sides, the narrative poses tough moral questions. Kay Kay Menon’s performance as a commanding officer with extreme beliefs stands out for its intensity and nuance. In Shaurya, Kashmir is a silent observer and a witness to the complex intersection of personal values and institutional power.

Coming Soon: Ground Zero

Directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi as a BSF officer stationed in Kashmir. The film, which had a theatrical release earlier this year, shifts focus to the human cost of living in a conflict zone. It looks at trauma, duty and identity from an intimate perspective.